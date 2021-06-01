Global BC sponsors Run Surrey Run
June 1 – 15
Virtual
Find your sneakers, lace em’ up and hit the ground moving!!! This year it’s a virtual run meaning you can complete this Anywhere! Anytime! Between June 1st to the 15th.
Upload your results and photos and share your achievements and showcase that finisher’s medal for you 5km or 10 km!!!!!
Register by May 25th!