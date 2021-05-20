Menu

Virtual
May 20 - Jun 29 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Moving to Cure Scleroderma

Where
Virtually Across BC - Vancouve, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-05-2021 09:00 29-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Moving to Cure Scleroderma

Now to June 29 | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - Vancouve, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://sclerodermabc.ca/
Global BC sponsors Moving to Cure Scleroderma - image

Now to June 29
Virtual

Scleroderma Association of B.C. is spreading awareness about this rare autoimmune disease by Moving to Cure Scleroderma.

Connect with the scleroderma community online, take the opportunity to move in a way that you enjoy and feel safe, and join the
hundreds of people hoping to find a functional cure.

For more info and registration, Click Here.