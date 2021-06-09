Fight or Flight by Painter8

Painter8’s "Fight or Flight" virtual art exhibition addresses a classical survival theme relevant to all in the global times we are in. This dynamic exhibition features a collection of over 20 new artworks by 7 significant Canadian artists dissecting and interpreting the instinctive physiological response and the emotions that drive this immediate and involuntary reaction. Curated by Chrissy Cheung. Addressing our current times, the “Fight”, “Freeze” and “Flight” response will be explored in a virtual exhibition by Canadian PAINTER8 artists: Tom Cummins (Vancouver), Tim Rechner (Edmonton), Beth Pederson (Edmonton), Craig Talbot (Cardston, AB), Adrian Williams (Berlin), Rafael Sottolichio (Montreal), and Aaron Sidorenko (Calgary). The live link will be sent to all registered attendees on June 9 around 12pm PST. You can attend this virtual event if you live in Canada or abroad by registering for a free e-ticket in the Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.ca/e/155677859669 Painter8 has made public art exhibitions since 2017 at Red Gate Arts Society, Theatre Conspiracy in Vancouver (2018), Charles Clark Gallery in Vancouver (2018), ModArt Gallery in Miami (2018) and Galerie Cité in Edmonton (2019-20).