Black Out Poetry: Virtual Adult Nature Workshop

Monday, June 7, 2021. 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Join Jeri Engen of Kudzu Studio for a fun and relaxing online art class! Learn how to make blackout poems using the pages of old books or even articles cut from yesterday’s newspaper. Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150831327561 Cost: $5, materials not included.