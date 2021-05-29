The Fraser River Discovery Centre is excited to present its next edition of the ongoing 'Super Saturdays' public program, taking place on Saturday, May 29th from 10AM - 4PM. This month, we’re celebrating the amazing diversity of plant life that call the Fraser River Basin home. Join us to learn about some of BC's native plants, create your own plant designs using colourful felt pieces, and contribute your voice on how to protect BC's plants in our Wishing Tree community art project! COVID-19 Safety protocols are in effect, and pre-registration is required for this activity. Book your visit here: https://form.jotform.com/202256435733251 WHAT: Super Saturdays – Plants Alive! WHEN: Saturday, May 29th, 10AM - 4PM WHERE: Fraser River Discovery Centre, 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC.