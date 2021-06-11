Menu

Jun 11 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

CHEERS TO 30 YEARS!!! WINE & CHEESE & TRIVIA PLEASE!!!

SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, View Map
ONLINE via ZOOM.  Cost $30.00 THE SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING TURNS 30 – CELEBRATE WITH US!  Join us and enjoy delicious red and white wines, savory cheeses and test your knowledge with generous splashes of trivia questions.  DOOR PRIZE TICKET INCLUDED. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for tickets or phone 306-652-2255.

