Does your dog have what it takes to be a canine good neighbour? Find out in the Canine Good Neighbour evaluation organized by the Saskatoon Council on Again and Sage Seniors’ Resources. The purpose of the Canine Good Neighbour Program test is to ensure that one of our most favoured companions, the dog, is accepted as a valued member of the community.

Cost: $40.00. How to register: Phone Betty 306-652-2255, DOGS and OWNERS MUST PREREGISTER.

Visit http://www.scoa.ca or phone 306-652-2255 for more information.