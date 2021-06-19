Sands Secondary Electronic Waste Collection Event
Sands Secondary School, located in Delta, is working with the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada to reduce adverse environmental contribution through electronic recycling, repurposing, and through the donation of electronics and other IT Equipment. As we collect the electronic or IT material, it is refurbished through the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada and then those…
- parneetg262@deltalearns.ca (604) 594-3474 (Sands Secondary School)
Sands Secondary School, located in Delta, is working with the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada to reduce adverse environmental contribution through electronic recycling, repurposing, and through the donation of electronics and other IT Equipment. As we collect the electronic or IT material, it is refurbished through the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada and then those old electronic devices or equipment are turned into newer ones for charity and individuals in need. We wanted to get the word out to as many individuals as possible for taking part in this event. Please bring out any old electronics which you don’t use and help make sure that they don’t just go to waste!
When :
– First Drop-off Event – June 19 & 20 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
– Second Drop-off Event – July 10-17 (JULY 10, 11, 17 : 10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
(JULY 12 to 16 : 10:00 am – 1:00 pm)
The following items are accepted :
LAPTOPS/COMPUTERS (MAC AND PC)
DOCKING STATIONS
PARTS (MOTHERBOARDS, HARD DRIVES, ETC.)
KEYBOARDS, MICE, WIRES/CABLES
GAMING CONSOLES
IPODS/IPADS/MP3 PLAYERS
STEREO EQUIPMENT
PRINTERS (INKJET AND LASERJET)
FAX MACHINES
SCANNERS & COPIERS
MOBILE PHONES/IPHONES/SMARTPHONES
TABLETS
PHONE SYSTEMS
CD/DVD & CARDS
SERVERS (RACKS, STANDS, ALL BRANDS)
SOFTWARE (OPERATING/EDITING/DESIGN)
SWITCHES AND ROUTERS
LAB EQUIPMENT
DISK ARRAYS