Sands Secondary Electronic Waste Collection Event

Sands Secondary School, located in Delta, is working with the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada to reduce adverse environmental contribution through electronic recycling, repurposing, and through the donation of electronics and other IT Equipment. As we collect the electronic or IT material, it is refurbished through the Electronic Recycling Association of Canada and then those old electronic devices or equipment are turned into newer ones for charity and individuals in need. We wanted to get the word out to as many individuals as possible for taking part in this event. Please bring out any old electronics which you don’t use and help make sure that they don’t just go to waste!

When :

– First Drop-off Event – June 19 & 20 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

– Second Drop-off Event – July 10-17 (JULY 10, 11, 17 : 10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

(JULY 12 to 16 : 10:00 am – 1:00 pm)

The following items are accepted :

LAPTOPS/COMPUTERS (MAC AND PC)

DOCKING STATIONS

PARTS (MOTHERBOARDS, HARD DRIVES, ETC.)

KEYBOARDS, MICE, WIRES/CABLES

GAMING CONSOLES

IPODS/IPADS/MP3 PLAYERS

STEREO EQUIPMENT

PRINTERS (INKJET AND LASERJET)

FAX MACHINES

SCANNERS & COPIERS

MOBILE PHONES/IPHONES/SMARTPHONES

TABLETS

PHONE SYSTEMS

CD/DVD & CARDS

SERVERS (RACKS, STANDS, ALL BRANDS)

SOFTWARE (OPERATING/EDITING/DESIGN)

SWITCHES AND ROUTERS

LAB EQUIPMENT

DISK ARRAYS