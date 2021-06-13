Global Edmonton supports: Walk to End ALS

The Walk to End ALS is one of the signature events hosted by the ALS Society of Alberta. In 2020, there was 9 Walk to End ALS events across the province, plus Betty’s Run for ALS in Calgary. Each Walk is organized by a hardworking team of volunteers, with support from the ALS Society of Alberta. This year we have 2 new walk locations in Altario & Wainwright.

As the World responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with physical distancing and the safety of our community, the Walk to End ALS into a fully online event. Now more than ever, your fundraising for the Walk to End ALS will help to provide much-needed supports for people affected by ALS and funding for ALS research.

Although we can’t walk together, we’re all here together to support each other. Register and fundraise online for the virtual Walk today and join the ALS community on June 13.