Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Online Auction

June 4 to 11 | Online
https://www.cknwkidsfund.com/
cknwkidsfund@corusent.com
June 4 to 11
Online
The CKNW Kids’ Fund online auction, happening June 4th-11th, supports kids with physical, mental and social challenges living in BC communities.
To double your impact, Norland Limited is generously matching all winning bids to a total of $25,000, meaning your support goes twice as far!
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Visit CKNWKidsFund.com to learn more.