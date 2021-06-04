Menu

Jun 4 - Jun 11

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Online Auction

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.cknwkidsfund.com/
Contact
cknwkidsfund@corusent.com (CKNW Kids' Fund)
June 4 to 11
Online

The CKNW Kids’ Fund online auction, happening June 4th-11th, supports kids with physical, mental and social challenges living in BC communities.

To double your impact, Norland Limited is generously matching all winning bids to a total of $25,000, meaning your support goes twice as far!

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Visit CKNWKidsFund.com to learn more.