Global Edmonton supports: Fort Edmonton Foundation Chief Factor’s Breakfast

Global Edmonton is proud to support the Fort Edmonton Foundation Chief Factor’s Breakfast, Virtual Edition, presented by True North Valve Solutions on Thursday, June 10th at 10 a.m. (MST).

Hear about the incredible work the Fort Edmonton Foundation has been accomplishing to support Fort Edmonton Park, and take a sneak peek at the newly renovated Park. We will also be announcing a brand new initiative that will enable children, youth, and families with low income and limited access or ability to visit Fort Edmonton Park.

Feature presenters:

Mayor Don Iveson , City of Edmonton

, City of Edmonton Aaron Paquette , Honorary Chief Factor

, Honorary Chief Factor Running Thunder Dancers

Tim Spelliscy , Past Honorary Chief Factor

, Past Honorary Chief Factor Ken Braget , Presenting Sponsor, True North Valve Solutions

, Presenting Sponsor, True North Valve Solutions Clayton Tiedemann , Divisional Vice President Construction and Operations, EPCOR Drainage Services

, Divisional Vice President Construction and Operations, EPCOR Drainage Services Jason Clarke , President, Fort Edmonton Foundation

, President, Fort Edmonton Foundation Darren Dalgleish, President & CEO Fort Edmonton Park

President & CEO Fort Edmonton Park Janet Tryhuba, Executive Director, Fort Edmonton Foundation

ADD-ON A DELICIOUS CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR!

Enjoy a delicious continental breakfast while you watch the virtual event. Breakfast will be delivered right to your door on the morning of June 10. Invite guests – and enjoy our special offer to buy 4 breakfasts and get yours free!* Click the here to register today.

*Additional fee for breakfast add-on. Proceeds support the Fort Edmonton Foundation and local business.