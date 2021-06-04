LAMONDANCE: Open Your Eyes

We are happy to announce the Digital presentation of "Open Your Eyes." A sensorial show that celebrates our dancer's achievements during a challenging year. With new contemporary dance works by WEN WEI WANG (Canada), YOSHITO SAKURABA (New York), DANCE//NOVELLA (Canada)| KIRSTEN WICKLUND (Canada), HEATHER DOTTO (Canada), APPRENTICE COMPANY (Canada) and DAVI RODRIGUES (Brazil/Canada). Online streaming on June 4th & 5th through lamondance.com June 4th Digital streaming of the works from Wen Wei Wang, Yoshito Sakuraba, Kirsten Wicklund and Dance//Novella. June 5th Digital streaming of the works from Apprentice Company Collaboration, Yoshito Sakuraba, Heather Dotto and Davi Rodrigues. Tickets available at Lamondance.com Only $20 Artistic Support: RNB Dance | Deux Mille Foundation | The Dance Centre Programming & Project Assistance: North Vancouver Recreations & Culture DISCLAIMER Due to the nature of the choreography in the show, changes in the cast may occur. Also, the content and duration of the show may differ from time to time. Although we try to keep the information up to date, we cannot guarantee its accuracy. Photo by Miles Clark Photo Dancer Caroline Kiddie.