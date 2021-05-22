The Phoenix Rising Art Competition is a virtual art competition for youth between the ages of 10 and 22. This event will help fundraise for BCYP’s largest project, Project Phoenix. Project Phoenix — this year’s substitute for our annual Camp Phoenix — is a day camp for children between the ages of 8 and 12 who, for social or financial reasons, could not otherwise attend camp. Project Phoenix will take place in late August, and its format will adapt according to provincial COVID-19 health guidelines. The competition will be judged by a panel of professional artists from around BC. There is three age divisions; 10-13, 14-17, and 18-22. Each division will an opportunity to win designated prizes. The 10-13 division is a an meet and greet with animator Benson Shum. The 14-17, and 18-22 division is an art consultation with a BC artist, and chance to display your art work in a gallery located across BC. In addition, a ten dollar Tim Hortons gift card will be given to the winner from each division. Each division is also given an art prompt that artwork entries should be inspired by. Please see our website for more information at https://bcyp.org/phoenix-rising Registration ends on May 22nd, 2021 @ 11:59pm.