Manitoba Possible Access Awareness Week

Global News Winnipeg is Proud to Support Manitoba Possible’s Manitoba Access Awareness Week!

Did you know that for one week every year, Manitobans across the province celebrate Manitoba Access Awareness Week also known as MAAW? This year, Manitoba Possible is busting myths around the types of barriers Manitobans with disabilities may face. Visit manitobapossible.ca or follow Manitoba Possible on social media to learn about removing barriers to an inclusive and accessible society every day from May 31st to June 4th.