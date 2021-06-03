Global BC sponsors BE in Kenya
- 19+
- https://onegirlcan.com/
Thursday, June 3
Virtual Gala
Join One Girl Can on Thursday, June 3 for the “BE in Kenya” virtual fundraising event.
The event will transport you to the Kibera settlement in Nairobi from the safety of your home through an immersive 360˚ reality storytelling experience in support of equality through education.
