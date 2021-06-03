Menu

Virtual
Jun 3 5:45 PM - 7:40 PM

Global BC sponsors BE in Kenya

Where
Virtually Across BC - View Map
When
Thursday, June 3 | 5:45pm - 7:40pm

Thursday, June 3 | 5:45pm | Virtual

$ Price
By Donation Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
https://onegirlcan.com/
Global BC sponsors BE in Kenya - image

Thursday, June 3
Virtual Gala

Join One Girl Can on Thursday, June 3 for the “BE in Kenya” virtual fundraising event.

The event will transport you to the Kibera settlement in Nairobi from the safety of your home through an immersive 360˚ reality storytelling experience in support of equality through education.

More information and tickets Here.