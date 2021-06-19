Menu

Virtual
Jun 19 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Virtual Walk to End ALS

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Saturday, June 19 | Online

Ages
All ages
Website
https://secure2.convio.net/alsbc/site/SPageServer/?pagename=EventCentral_Walk_Landing
Contact
1-800-708-3228 (The ALS Society of British Columbia)
Global BC sponsors Virtual Walk to End ALS - image View image in full screen

Saturday, June 19
Online

Show your support during the Virtual Walk to End ALS.

The ALS Society needs your support to raise funds for therapies, equipment, and much more – including a cure!

Register online for their virtual Walk, fundraise, and share your photos from the walk in your neighbourhood

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at WalkToEndALS.ca/BC