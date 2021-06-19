Global BC sponsors Virtual Walk to End ALS
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-06-2021 00:00 19-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Virtual Walk to End ALS
Saturday, June 19 | OnlineVirtually Across BC - BC The ALS Society of British Columbia DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- 1-800-708-3228 (The ALS Society of British Columbia)
Saturday, June 19
Online
Show your support during the Virtual Walk to End ALS.
The ALS Society needs your support to raise funds for therapies, equipment, and much more – including a cure!
Register online for their virtual Walk, fundraise, and share your photos from the walk in your neighbourhood
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at WalkToEndALS.ca/BC