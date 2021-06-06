Global BC sponsors Kidney Walk presented by The Kidney Foundation
Sunday, June 6 | 9am | Virtual
- https://kidneywalk.ca/
- 604-558-6880 (Marie Hesse )
Sunday, June 6
Online
Join the Kidney Walk Movement! Walkers across Western Canada are virtually rallying together to honour and advocate for those affected by kidney disease.
Register, fundraise and on June 6, walk your neighbourhood and join the celebration online.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at KidneyWalk.ca