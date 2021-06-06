Menu

Virtual
Jun 6 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Kidney Walk presented by The Kidney Foundation

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Sunday, June 6 | 9am | Virtual

Website
https://kidneywalk.ca/
Contact
604-558-6880 (Marie Hesse )
Sunday, June 6
Online

Join the Kidney Walk Movement! Walkers across Western Canada are virtually rallying together to honour and advocate for those affected by kidney disease.

Register, fundraise and on June 6, walk your neighbourhood and join the celebration online.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at KidneyWalk.ca