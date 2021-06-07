Global BC sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-06-2021 19:00 07-06-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards
Monday, June 7 | 7pm | VirtualVirtually Across BC - BC Jena Fair distinction@ywcavan.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Contact
- distinction@ywcavan.org (Jena Fair)
Monday, June 7
Virtual
The 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards are almost here!
Help the YWCA celebrate their signature fundraising event that honours the women and organizations that are making a difference across Metro Vancouver.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at YWCAVan.org