Virtual
Jun 7 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Global BC sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Monday, June 7 | 7pm | Virtual

Website
https://ywcavan.org/women-distinction-awards
Contact
distinction@ywcavan.org (Jena Fair)
Monday, June 7
Virtual

The 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards are almost here!

Help the YWCA celebrate their signature fundraising event that honours the women and organizations that are making a difference across Metro Vancouver.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at YWCAVan.org