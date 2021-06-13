AUTISM SPEAKS – CANADA WALK

VIRTUAL and NATIONAL – Unite with your families, friends, colleagues and autism communities across Canada on one day!

Register today to one of four virtual Walk Clubs: Family, Workplace, School, Dog Walk Clubs! Make the virtual Walk experience unique to you: walk, bike, jog, skateboard around the block, power walk with colleagues at lunch hour, find a quiet trail with dog-loving friends, walk around the schoolyard!

AN AUTISM AWARENESS FUNDRAISER. REGISTRATION LINK: http://www.ascWalk.ca

OFFICIAL START TIME IS 10:00am CST (12:00 noon EST). VIRTUAL and NATIONAL, ANYWHERE.