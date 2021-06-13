Menu

Event
Jun 13 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

AUTISM SPEAKS – CANADA WALK

Where
AUTISM SPEAKS CANADA WALK - Saskatoon (VIRTUAL AND NATIONAL, ANYWHERE), View Map
When
13-06-2021 10:00 13-06-2021 16:00 America/Toronto AUTISM SPEAKS – CANADA WALK

VIRTUAL and NATIONAL – Unite with your families, friends, colleagues and autism communities across Canada on one day! Register today to one of four virtual Walk Clubs: Family, Workplace, School, Dog Walk Clubs!  Make the virtual Walk experience unique to you: walk, bike, jog, skateboard around the block, power walk with colleagues at lunch hour,…

 AUTISM SPEAKS CANADA WALK - Saskatoon (VIRTUAL AND NATIONAL, ANYWHERE)

VIRTUAL and NATIONAL – Unite with your families, friends, colleagues and autism communities across Canada on one day!

Register today to one of four virtual Walk Clubs: Family, Workplace, School, Dog Walk Clubs!  Make the virtual Walk experience unique to you: walk, bike, jog, skateboard around the block, power walk with colleagues at lunch hour, find a quiet trail with dog-loving friends, walk around the schoolyard!

AN AUTISM AWARENESS FUNDRAISER.  REGISTRATION LINK: http://www.ascWalk.ca

OFFICIAL START TIME IS 10:00am CST (12:00 noon EST).  VIRTUAL and NATIONAL, ANYWHERE.