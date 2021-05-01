Global BC supports the Covenant House Spring Match Campaign
- Where
- Donate Online - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-05-2021 09:00 30-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports the Covenant House Spring Match Campaign
Now until June 30 | Donate OnlineDonate Online - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
Now to June 30
Donate Online
Donate to Covenant House Vancouver today and your gift will be matched for twice the impact.
Their Spring Match Campaign is on now until June 30th.
Every gift provides love and support for young people overcoming homelessness and helps give them food, shelter, mental health care and much more.
Details at covenanthousebc.org