Global BC supports the Covenant House Spring Match Campaign

Donate to Covenant House Vancouver today and your gift will be matched for twice the impact.

Their Spring Match Campaign is on now until June 30th.

Every gift provides love and support for young people overcoming homelessness and helps give them food, shelter, mental health care and much more.

Details at covenanthousebc.org