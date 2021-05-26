The University Women’s Club of Vancouver 2021 Hycroft Lecture, an evening with Shachi Kurl

On May 26th, 2021, at 5:30 pm The University Women's Club of Vancouver is welcoming Shachi Kurl as the speaker for this year's Hycroft Lecture. Shachi is a sought-after commentator on Canadian and world affairs, President of Angus Reid Institute and an award-winning political reporter and public policy expert. In her frank and compelling talk, Shachi will outline the forces that are shifting Canadian society today and what they suggest for our future. Tickets are $25 for UWCV members and $30 for non-members. Register by May 25th to secure your place at https://www.uwcvancouver.ca/event/2021-hycroft-lecture/or by contacting the UWCV office at 604-731-4661.