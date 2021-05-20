Global BC supports Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame
Thursday, May 20 | 6pm
Virtual
JABC invites you to the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame Virtual Celebration!
The evening will feature a live conversation with the 2020 Business Laureates, Gordon Diamond, Chief Clarence Louie and Arran and Ratana Stephens, as well as biographical videos and presentations by JABC student scholarship winners.
Details and registration at businesslaureatesbc.org