Virtual
May 20 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Global BC supports Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame

Virtually Across BC - View Map
Thursday, May 20 | 6pm

Thursday, May 20 | 6pm | Virtual

Free
All Ages
https://businesslaureatesbc.org/annual-gala/gala-2021/
Thursday, May 20 | 6pm
Virtual

JABC invites you to the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame Virtual Celebration!

The evening will feature a live conversation with the 2020 Business Laureates, Gordon Diamond, Chief Clarence Louie and Arran and Ratana Stephens, as well as biographical videos and presentations by JABC student scholarship winners.

Details and registration at businesslaureatesbc.org