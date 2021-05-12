May 12 to 30, 2021 - VIOLETTE - Theatre and Virtual Reality. Violette welcomes you into her world. She lets you enter the privacy of her room, and then of her imagination. Only you. Step into her place as into the home of a friend; put on your VR headset; see a universe of snow and forest materialize in front of your eyes; become the sole witness to Violette’s untold story, both magical and tragic. VIOLETTE, a show for a single audience member, combines theatre and virtual reality providing an innovative and intimate encounter with a woman living with an intellectual disability.