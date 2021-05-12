Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Theater
May 12 - May 30 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

VIOLETTE

Where
ESPACE LIBRE - 1945 Fullum, Montreal, Quebec View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-05-2021 16:00 30-05-2021 18:00 America/Toronto VIOLETTE

May 12 to 30, 2021 – VIOLETTE – Theatre and Virtual Reality. Violette welcomes you into her world. She lets you enter the privacy of her room, and then of her imagination. Only you. Step into her place as into the home of a friend; put on your VR headset; see a universe of snow…

 ESPACE LIBRE - 1945 Fullum, Montreal, Quebec Joe Jack & John catherine@joejacketjohn.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
35 Buy Tickets
Ages
14-99
Website
https://joejacketjohn.com/en/violette/
Contact
catherine@joejacketjohn.com 514-279-9821 (Joe Jack & John)
May 12 to 30, 2021 - VIOLETTE - Theatre and Virtual Reality. Violette welcomes you into her world. She lets you enter the privacy of her room, and then of her imagination. Only you. Step into her place as into the home of a friend; put on your VR headset; see a universe of snow and forest materialize in front of your eyes; become the sole witness to Violette’s untold story, both magical and tragic. VIOLETTE, a show for a single audience member, combines theatre and virtual reality providing an innovative and intimate encounter with a woman living with an intellectual disability. View image in full screen
May 12 to 30, 2021 - VIOLETTE - Theatre and Virtual Reality. Violette welcomes you into her world. She lets you enter the privacy of her room, and then of her imagination. Only you. Step into her place as into the home of a friend; put on your VR headset; see a universe of snow and forest materialize in front of your eyes; become the sole witness to Violette’s untold story, both magical and tragic. VIOLETTE, a show for a single audience member, combines theatre and virtual reality providing an innovative and intimate encounter with a woman living with an intellectual disability.

May 12 to 30, 2021 – VIOLETTE – Theatre and Virtual Reality. Violette welcomes you into her world. She lets you enter the privacy of her room, and then of her imagination. Only you. Step into her place as into the home of a friend; put on your VR headset; see a universe of snow and forest materialize in front of your eyes; become the sole witness to Violette’s untold story, both magical and tragic. VIOLETTE, a show for a single audience member, combines theatre and virtual reality providing an innovative and intimate encounter with a woman living with an intellectual disability.