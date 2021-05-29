Menu

Event
May 29 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Global BC sponsors Courage To Come Back Awards TV Show

on Global BC
Saturday, May 29 | 5pm | on Global BC

All ages
https://couragetocomeback.ca/
Saturday, May 29 | 5pm
on Global BC

Tune into Global BC for the 2021 Courage To Come Back Awards show presented by Wheaton Precious Metals.

On May 29th at 5PM join host Corey Hirsch for the show celebrating the inspiring journeys of 5 recipients who have beaten overwhelming odds and have come back to give back.

Details at CourageToComeBack.ca