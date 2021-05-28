The Oriental Voice virtual concert

This free online concert celebrates Asian Heritage Month and Multiculturalism. Staged by Poly Culture North America, a Richmond, B.C.- based company, The Oriental Voice concert captures the classic, nostalgic, and diverse themes. Presented in both English and Chinese, the show on May 28 can be viewed on the major social media platforms in Canada: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The concert features international and Canadian performers with orchestral music, vocal music, opera, and dance. Highlights include the performance by Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra and the collaboration between Haida activist and artist Guujaaw and Kichwa musician Edgar Muenala and Inner Mongolian musician Utamu. In view of the anti-Asian sentiments that prevailed since the COVID-19 pandemic, Poly Culture believes it is important to create intercultural understanding through music and art. The virtual concert is the finale of the series of free performances by Poly Culture this Vancouver Asian Heritage Month.