BIKE TO WORK DAY and BYXE WEEK

BIKE TO WORK DAY is FRIDAY, MAY 21st. BYXE WEEK – This year, the City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Cycles are encouraging participants to ride their bike anywhere and everywhere all week rather than just one day. Following public health orders in effect, we won’t be gathering as in past years, but we have fun ways for people of any age, any ability and any skill level to participate.

Join our Facebook Event to learn about the week-long activities planned – and update your profile pic with our BYXE Week Profile Frame to let your friends know about the event.

BYXE WEEK PRIZES – Bike to work, bike to enjoy nature, bike for exercise, bike for family time – and bike to win! Just snap a picture of your biking adventure and share it with us on social media using the hashtag #BYXEWeek. There’s a separate draw for elementary and high school students who use #KidsBYXEWeek. Cycling is a healthy, convenient and low-cost form of everyday transportation that improves our community by decreasing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution. We hope this event inspires more people to think of cycling as a regular means of transportation and to experience the benefits of arriving at your destination feeling refreshed, energized and alert. Please join and promote our Facebook Event and our social media ads and posts to help spread the word.

REGISTER AND LEARN MORE AT saskatoon.ca/BYXEWeek or contact cycling@saskatoon.ca