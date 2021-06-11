Global BC sponsors alumni UBC Summer Series
Fun for the whole family.
Join for virtual wine tastings, geocaching adventure, virtual race and music experience.
Prizes will be awarded!
Open to everyone – alumni status not required.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at Alumni.UBC.ca