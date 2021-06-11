Menu

Festival
Global BC sponsors alumni UBC Summer Series

BC View Map
June to September | Some virtual events

https://www.alumni.ubc.ca/events/summer-series/
alumni.ubc@ubc.ca 604-822-3313 (alumni UBC)
June to September
Some virtual events

Fun for the whole family.

Join for virtual wine tastings, geocaching adventure, virtual race and music experience.
Prizes will be awarded!

Open to everyone – alumni status not required.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Alumni.UBC.ca