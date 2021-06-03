Discover Dance! Goh Ballet

The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a performance celebrating classical repertoire, Chinese traditional dance and contemporary works. Streaming on demand: June 3-17, 2021.