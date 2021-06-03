Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Jun 3 - Jun 17 12:00 PM

Discover Dance! Goh Ballet

Where
Online - 677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-06-2021 12:00 17-06-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Discover Dance! Goh Ballet

The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a…

 Online - 677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC The Dance Centre info@thedancecentre.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$0-$20 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://thedancecentre.ca/event/goh-ballet-2/
Contact
info@thedancecentre.ca (The Dance Centre)
The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a performance celebrating classical repertoire, Chinese traditional dance and contemporary works. Streaming on demand: June 3-17, 2021. View image in full screen
The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a performance celebrating classical repertoire, Chinese traditional dance and contemporary works. Streaming on demand: June 3-17, 2021.

The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a performance celebrating classical repertoire, Chinese traditional dance and contemporary works. Streaming on demand: June 3-17, 2021