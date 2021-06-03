Discover Dance! Goh Ballet
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-06-2021 12:00 17-06-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Discover Dance! Goh Ballet
The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a…Online - 677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC The Dance Centre info@thedancecentre.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $0-$20 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- info@thedancecentre.ca (The Dance Centre)
The exciting dancers of the internationally-renowned Goh Ballet perform for the digital June edition of The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series. Featuring members of the Goh Ballet Youth Company and Goh Ballet Academy’s Senior Professional Division, the performance will include award-winning solos by dancers who recently won top prizes at international competitions, in a performance celebrating classical repertoire, Chinese traditional dance and contemporary works. Streaming on demand: June 3-17, 2021