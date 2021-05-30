Jesse’s Journey – Walk to Defeat Duchene

Join the Virtual Walk to Defeat Duchenne on Sunday, May 30, 2021, by walking in YOUR community anywhere across Canada.

Uniting families from coast to coast, Jesse’s Journey invites you to join the Virtual Walk to Defeat Duchenne, raising awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy – the most common fatal genetic disease diagnosed in children.

Jesse’s Journey was born through determination, commitment, and going the distance for the people we love. In 1995, John Davidson from London, Ontario set out on an incredible mission to push his 15-year-old son, Jesse, across Ontario in his wheelchair. Three years later, John found himself on the road again – this time alone, walking for 286 days across Canada. These grueling challenges helped raise millions of dollars for Duchenne research and vital awareness in communities across Canada. Today, families across the country are encouraged to choose a distance and location in their community and walk (safely) to raise funds for this fatal disease.