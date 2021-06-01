Menu

Virtual
Jun 1 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

I Want You – Art Class

Where
VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-06-2021 18:30 01-06-2021 20:30 America/Toronto I Want You – Art Class

Lisa Wolfin will guide you how to paint these flowers using acrylics, mixing of paints and learning depth of field. She will teach you a step by step guide in order for you to create sunflowers in your own unique style. No previous experience necessary.

 VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
$ Price
$29.99 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
