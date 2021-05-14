Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
May 14 - Jun 3 12:00 AM

Global BC supports Gear4CF

Where
Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-05-2021 00:00 03-06-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Gear4CF

June | Across BC

 Across BC - BC Sandra Niven, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, BC & Yukon Region sniven@cysticfibrosis.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.gearup4cf.com/
Contact
sniven@cysticfibrosis.ca 604-436-1158 (Sandra Niven, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, BC & Yukon Region)
Global BC supports Gear4CF - image View image in full screen

June
Across BC

Free to register, fundraising goal of $150,000.

Cystic Fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease.  There is currently no cure.

Gear4CF campaign is proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Gear4CF.com