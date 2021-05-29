Menu

Virtual
May 29 - May 30 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Huntington Heroes National Virtual Walk

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-05-2021 00:00 30-05-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports Huntington Heroes National Virtual Walk

May 29 to 30 | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://p2p.onecause.com/hscnationalwalk/event/bcwalk

May 29 to 30
Virtual

Join the Vancouver Chapter as we walk virtually for Huntington disease (HD) this May.

This year, we join all of the Huntington Society of Canada Chapters for the National Virtual Walk on May 29 – 30.

Our collective efforts will help to raise funds and awareness for HD not only at a local level, but all across Canada.

Together we can make a difference!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at HuntingtonSociety.ca

 