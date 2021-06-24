Global Edmonton supports: Hustle for the House
- http://RMHCalberta.org
The 2nd annual provincial Hustle for the House invites anyone to walk, run, stroll, or bike in support of RMHC Alberta and families with sick or injured children. Last year over 1500 participants from 124 communities raised money! There is a NEW category for your pup to get involved as well.
Register today!