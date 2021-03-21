Songs of Resistance: Latin American Roots in Contemporary Canada

Can music be built on ancient traditions and still feel up-to-date? Beny Esguerra explores the beats and folk instruments of his Colombian cultural roots, combining them with socially conscious lyrics plus hip-hop and dub beats in an infectious mixture. For this event, Beny will perform his original songs and talk about how Latin American artists are infusing new music with sounds from the past. Beny’s trajectory in Canada shows that music can be a tool for social awareness as well as a repository for a culture of resistance.