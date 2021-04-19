Menu

Virtual
Apr 19 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

How Latinx Youth Construct Their Identities: A Conversation

Where
Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center - 1885 Venables Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
15 to 55
Website
https://vlacc.ca/racisms/
Contact
marketing@vlacc.ca (Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center)
Let’s break the narrative that Latin American university students in Canada are a small minority whose perspectives and experiences can be lumped together. Join a group of Latinx students for an interactive Zoom meeting, where we will discuss the diversity of experiences and backgrounds Latin American students in Canadian post-secondary institutions can have. With Coral Santana in conversation with Hidemi Mitani Shen and Danilo Angulo-Molina.

