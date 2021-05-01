630 CHED supports: Ride Alone Together with Ride for Dad

RIDE ALONE TOGETHER with Ride For Dad is on the road again in 2021!

Registration is now open for Ride Alone Together 2021, a self-directed motorcycle fundraising Ride event to fight prostate cancer.

Building on the success of last year, Ride Alone Together is an opportunity to raise pledges then hit the open road on your own time. Between May 1 and September 30 head out solo or with a small group, follow our designated route and have a great time for a good cause.

The registration fee is $35.00 which includes a pin and patch, or the deluxe registration which is the pin, patch, and an exclusive T-shirt for $75.00. All mailed to directly you.