YOUTH FOR WELLNESS VIRTUAL CONCERT – Call Out For Youth Performers!!!

Send in your performance videos of: MUSIC * POETRY * STORY TELLING * STAND UP COMEDY * DANCE.

*** FOR AGES 14 – 24 ***

TO SIGN UP AND SEND IN SUBMISSIONS, PLEASE EMAIL DONNA AT dbanach@skprevention.ca BEFORE MAY 14/2021 AT 4:00 PM. LIMITED VIDEOS WILL BE ACCEPTED. YOUTH WITH RECEIVE AN HONARARIUM OF $100.00 VISA GIFT CARD.

Will air live on May 27/2021 at 6:00pm – 9:00pm from http://www.facebook.com/YouthActionforPrevention

We will be talking about mental health and alcohol awareness topics throughout the virtual concert.