Other
May 10 - Sep 30 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sea Smart’s Explore the Shore Challenge

Where
Local beaches around Greater Vancouver - N/A, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-05-2021 08:00 30-09-2021 17:00 America/Toronto Sea Smart’s Explore the Shore Challenge

Did your camping trip get cancelled? This spring and summer, safely spend time outdoors by completing ocean-friendly challenges with your loved ones at local Vancouver beaches and enter to win amazing prizes! With 30 family-friendly challenges like examining animal tracks, doing a beach cleanup, and identifying sea stars, and 10 location-specific challenges, this will be…

$ Price
$20 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://seasmartschool.com/explore-the-shore
Contact
programs@seasmartschool.com (604) 358-0163 (Paloma Corvalan)
Did your camping trip get cancelled? This spring and summer, safely spend time outdoors by completing ocean-friendly challenges with your loved ones at local Vancouver beaches and enter to win amazing prizes! With 30 family-friendly challenges like examining animal tracks, doing a beach cleanup, and identifying sea stars, and 10 location-specific challenges, this will be an adventure for your family like no other! Each challenge takes between 5-45 minutes and can be done at any beach. Start your adventure by earning badges and sharing your completed challenges using #ExploreSeaSmart for a chance to win a prize! Spend time with your loved ones outside, discovering local beaches, learning, and getting excited about protecting our oceans! It's easy! Step 1: Register for Explore the Shore and download the package Step 2: Complete challenges at your own pace. To increase your chances of winning prizes, share your explorations on social media and tag or DM us @seasmartschool with #ExploreSeaSmart. Step 3: Safely enjoy the spring and summer in Vancouver while having a fun time exploring the outdoors with your loved ones! Cost: $20 per family/group, all ages welcomed! All proceeds support ocean education through Sea Smart's environmental education programs. View image in full screen
