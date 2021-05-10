Sea Smart’s Explore the Shore Challenge

Did your camping trip get cancelled? This spring and summer, safely spend time outdoors by completing ocean-friendly challenges with your loved ones at local Vancouver beaches and enter to win amazing prizes! With 30 family-friendly challenges like examining animal tracks, doing a beach cleanup, and identifying sea stars, and 10 location-specific challenges, this will be an adventure for your family like no other! Each challenge takes between 5-45 minutes and can be done at any beach. Start your adventure by earning badges and sharing your completed challenges using #ExploreSeaSmart for a chance to win a prize! Spend time with your loved ones outside, discovering local beaches, learning, and getting excited about protecting our oceans! It's easy! Step 1: Register for Explore the Shore and download the package Step 2: Complete challenges at your own pace. To increase your chances of winning prizes, share your explorations on social media and tag or DM us @seasmartschool with #ExploreSeaSmart. Step 3: Safely enjoy the spring and summer in Vancouver while having a fun time exploring the outdoors with your loved ones! Cost: $20 per family/group, all ages welcomed! All proceeds support ocean education through Sea Smart's environmental education programs.