Virtual
May 29 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Global BC supports ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ Virtual Gala

Virtual - BC View Map
Saturday, May 29 | 7:30pm | Virtual

https://www.gifttool.com/registrar/ShowEventDetails?ID=1779&EID=29144
Sheila.Reimer@lmhfoundation.com 604-533-6422 (Sheila Reimer)
Saturday, May 29 | 7:30pm
Virtual

Support Langley Memorial Hospital and join Dorothy & friends for an adventure in the comfort of your own home.

Delights await!

A delicious meal, auction, raffle, virtual show and more!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at LMHFoundation.com/gala