Virtual
May 7 - May 21 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Gala of Grace Online Auction

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-05-2021 00:00 21-05-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Gala of Grace Online Auction

May 28 to June 6 | Online

 Online - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://galaofgrace.ca/
Gala of Grace Online Auction - image View image in full screen

May 28 to June 6
Online

Support this year’s online Gala of Grace.

From May 28 through June 6, help the North Shore Crisis Services Society during their Gala of Grace online auction.

Proceeds go to supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse in our community.

Details at GalaofGrace.ca