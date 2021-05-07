Gala of Grace Online Auction
Online - BC
https://galaofgrace.ca/
May 28 to June 6
Online
Support this year’s online Gala of Grace.
From May 28 through June 6, help the North Shore Crisis Services Society during their Gala of Grace online auction.
Proceeds go to supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse in our community.
Details at GalaofGrace.ca