Virtual
Jun 11 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Beautiful Bats – Virtual Storytime

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-06-2021 10:00 11-06-2021 10:30 America/Toronto Beautiful Bats – Virtual Storytime

The late spring and summer are a wonderful time to notice bats darting around the forest and the waterfront. Let’s get together online and read stories and sing songs about the beauty of bats! Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150263011713 Suitable for families with kids ages 2 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation…

$ Price
By Donation Buy Tickets
Ages
2+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
