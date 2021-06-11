Beautiful Bats – Virtual Storytime

The late spring and summer are a wonderful time to notice bats darting around the forest and the waterfront. Let’s get together online and read stories and sing songs about the beauty of bats! Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150263011713 Suitable for families with kids ages 2 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.