North Delta Artisan & Gift Market
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-01-2021 01:00 31-12-2021 01:00 America/Toronto North Delta Artisan & Gift Market
Online and Ongoing A community initiative by a group of over 40 Artisans and Small Businesses in the North Delta area. They formed a group when craft fairs were closed due to Covid-19 and have organized an online, ongoing craft fair directory on Facebook and at www,NDArtMarket.ca offering seasonal items, giveaways and sales! Local pickup….North Delta Artisan & Gift Market - 11205 Canyon Cres, Delta, BC Sharon Poetker sharon.poetker@hotmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- Free
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- http://NDArtMarket.ca
- Contact
- sharon.poetker@hotmail.com 6048800447 (Sharon Poetker)
Online and Ongoing A community initiative by a group of over 40 Artisans and Small Businesses in the North Delta area. They formed a group when craft fairs were closed due to Covid-19 and have organized an online, ongoing craft fair directory on Facebook and at www,NDArtMarket.ca offering seasonal items, giveaways and sales! Local pickup. Local Delivery Available. #shoplocal #buylocaldelta