Big and Small: Virtual Imagine & Explore Series with the Ecology Centre
Add to Calendar 06-06-2021 10:00 06-06-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Big and Small: Virtual Imagine & Explore Series with the Ecology Centre
Learn about the big plants and animals of the forest, such as bears and trees. Discover how they are connected to the tiny creatures around us, such as bugs! Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148846370501 Suitable for children ages 3-8 with a parent. Cost $5.00
- $5.00 Buy Tickets
- Ages 3-8, with a parent.
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
