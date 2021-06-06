06-06-2021 10:00

06-06-2021 11:00

America/Toronto

Big and Small: Virtual Imagine & Explore Series with the Ecology Centre

Learn about the big plants and animals of the forest, such as bears and trees. Discover how they are connected to the tiny creatures around us, such as bugs! Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148846370501 Suitable for children ages 3-8 with a parent. Cost $5.00