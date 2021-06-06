Menu

Virtual
Jun 6 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Big and Small: Virtual Imagine & Explore Series with the Ecology Centre

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Learn about the big plants and animals of the forest, such as bears and trees. Discover how they are connected to the tiny creatures around us, such as bugs! Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148846370501 Suitable for children ages 3-8 with a parent. Cost $5.00

$ Price
$5.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
Ages 3-8, with a parent.
Website
https://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca/
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
