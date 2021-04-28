Menu

Virtual
Apr 28 - May 28 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

What Bug is That? Forest Friday with the Ecology Centre

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Discover the amazing adaptations of our forests’ invertebrates. Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150990838663 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.

$ Price
By Donation Buy Tickets
Ages
5+
Website
https://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca/
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Discover the amazing adaptations of our forests' invertebrates. Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150990838663 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.
Discover the amazing adaptations of our forests' invertebrates. Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150990838663 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.

Discover the amazing adaptations of our forests’ invertebrates. Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150990838663 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.