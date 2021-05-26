Gardening for the Animals – Kids Online Gardening Workshop
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-05-2021 10:00 26-05-2021 10:45 America/Toronto Gardening for the Animals – Kids Online Gardening Workshop
- Price
- By Donation Buy Tickets
- Ages
- 5+
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Learn how to grow gardens that appeal to birds, bees, and other animals. How can you attract and observe these animals in your garden? Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148835223159 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.