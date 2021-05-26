Menu

Virtual
May 26 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Gardening for the Animals – Kids Online Gardening Workshop

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Learn how to grow gardens that appeal to birds, bees, and other animals. How can you attract and observe these animals in your garden? Register on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148835223159 Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing…

$ Price
By Donation Buy Tickets
Ages
5+
Website
https://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca/
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
