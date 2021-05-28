Menu

Virtual
May 28 - May 29 8:00 PM

TWObigsteps Collective: Departure

Where
Online - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-05-2021 20:00 29-05-2021 20:00 America/Toronto TWObigsteps Collective: Departure

Marissa Wong and Katie Cassady premiere a pair of expressive new contemporary dance works exploring relationships and emotions in Departure. Wong’s solo, also titled Departure, is inspired by Bessel Van Der Kolk’s bestselling book The Body Keeps the Score and considers the impact experiences have on our behaviour patterns. Cassady’s duet II focuses on the…

 Online - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC TWObigsteps Collective + The Dance Centre info@thedancecentre.ca
$ Price
$15-$40 Buy Tickets
Ages
12+
Website
https://thedancecentre.ca/event/marissa-wong-twobigsteps-collective/
Contact
info@thedancecentre.ca (TWObigsteps Collective + The Dance Centre)
