TWObigsteps Collective: Departure

Marissa Wong and Katie Cassady premiere a pair of expressive new contemporary dance works exploring relationships and emotions in Departure. Wong’s solo, also titled Departure, is inspired by Bessel Van Der Kolk’s bestselling book The Body Keeps the Score and considers the impact experiences have on our behaviour patterns. Cassady’s duet II focuses on the relationship between two women, examining power dynamics, intimacy, and the strange ways we connect with and support each other. Streaming live May 28, 8pm; May 29, 3pm + 8pm PST Presented in partnership with The Dance Centre.