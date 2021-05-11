Rose Bouquet Art Class
Lisa Wolfin will guide you through a step by step process of painting roses in a bouquet with watercolours. Building layers of transparent colours working our way up to darker values to build depth and form. No previous experience necessary. VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
- $29.99 Buy Tickets
- https://www.vanvaf.com/
- info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
