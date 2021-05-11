Menu

Virtual
May 11 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Rose Bouquet Art Class

Where
VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-05-2021 18:30 11-05-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Rose Bouquet Art Class

Lisa Wolfin will guide you through a step by step process of painting roses in a bouquet with watercolours. Building layers of transparent colours working our way up to darker values to build depth and form. No previous experience necessary.

 VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
$ Price
$29.99 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
