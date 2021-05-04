Menu

Virtual
May 4 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Vivacious Tulips

Where
VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, V6C3P1 View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-05-2021 18:30 04-05-2021 20:30

Learn how to paint vivid tulips in a glass vase. Lisa will guide you through the layering of paint to get a rich finished look. You will also learn about the mixing of colours in order to get pastel hues and a painting filled with light and shadow. A step by step guide. No previous…

$ Price
$29.99 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
Learn how to paint vivid tulips in a glass vase. Lisa will guide you through the layering of paint to get a rich finished look. You will also learn about the mixing of colours in order to get pastel hues and a painting filled with light and shadow. A step by step guide. No previous experience required.