Vivacious Tulips
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-05-2021 18:30 04-05-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Vivacious Tulips
Learn how to paint vivid tulips in a glass vase. Lisa will guide you through the layering of paint to get a rich finished look. You will also learn about the mixing of colours in order to get pastel hues and a painting filled with light and shadow. A step by step guide. No previous…VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, V6C3P1 VVAF info@vanvaf.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $29.99 Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.vanvaf.com/
- Contact
- info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
Learn how to paint vivid tulips in a glass vase. Lisa will guide you through the layering of paint to get a rich finished look. You will also learn about the mixing of colours in order to get pastel hues and a painting filled with light and shadow. A step by step guide. No previous experience required.