Art Exhibit: DIMENSIONS

Virtual Jurors’ Critique: Saturday, May 1st at 2:00pm (CST). Please join jurors David Freeman and Jane Kidd for an overview of the jury process and thoughts about the works for DIMENSION 2021, followed by questions from the audience. The critique session by the jurors is open to all.

Dimensions 2021 awards announcement – please watch for future communication.

Exhibition Dates: May 26th through August 28th. Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery, 813 Broadway Avenue. After the exhibition is displayed in Saskatoon, the show will take off on a multi-city Canadian tour. Jurying DIMENSIONS online is a new experience for our artists and jurors. The Saskatchewan Craft Council is grateful for the continued support of this important project from Creative Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon. We thank the participants for adapting to the unique obstacles change can bring. Regardless of the challenges, this 40-year tradition carries on as the only open, juried, touring exhibition of contemporary craft in the province. Help us celebrate the many facets of Saskatchewan fine craft.

Dimensions 2021 selected artists: Marcy Bast (Cold Winter’s Night), Mel Bolen (Panning for Gold), Allison Brandt Malinski (Winter Blues), Susan Clark (Folk Jacket), Ron Cooley (Shake Your Tail Feathers), Cecilia Cote (Bound Together), Jane A. Evans (Sunny Pathway), Terri Franks (Bluebird), Michel Fulop (Live Edge Stool), Michel Fulop (Tea Box), Kamron Garbe (Moose Skullpture), Gary Greer (Black Magic), Jude Haraldson (Converging), Heather Hochbaum (I Am Coming Home), Robert Holowaty (Entrance Table), Cindy Hoppe (Drifts and Frost), Grant Irons (Ulubell), Sarah Lighfoot Wagner (Out of the Deep), Dale Lowe (Ribbons of Copper), Morley Maier (Dogwood and Cranberry Basket), Chloe Meadows (Cranberry Flats), Cecile Miller (Alive Inside), Claude A. Morin (In the Moment), Akiko Muromura (Altered Bowl 1), John Peet (In the Company of Friends), Deborah Potter (40+ Years in the Making; Women in Clay), Evan Quick (The Family Tree), JoAnne Sauder (Why Does Anyone Want This?), Regan Schneider (Kindling), Jeff Stewart (Storage Jar), Donna Stockdale (Boreal Diversity), Lorraine Sutter (Cascades), Ba-Hung Tran (Vase), Reuben Unger (Survival), and Deb Vereschagin (La Mia Cucina – My Kitchen).

306-653-3616 (ext. 2) scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net saskcraftcouncil.org