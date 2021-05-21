Virtual Art Show ‘Seniors Inspired’
- all ages are welcome to view the art
- http://www.comeshare.ca
- shannen.kealy@comeshare.ca 604-531-9400 ext 203 (Shannen Kealy)
Seniors Come Share Society welcomes you to attend our Seniors inspired art show , a collaboration of senior local artists. The artists range in skill levels and the mediums they use to express themselves, united by this pandemic which has inspired creativity as an outlet for them. Please join us in celebrating the art that has developed during this global Covid Crisis and the seniors behind the work.